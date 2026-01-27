Axe falls on Otago post shops

Brockville will no longer have NZ Post services. Photo: ODT Files

Nine of Otago’s community post shops - including seven in Dunedin - are to close.

NZ Post confirmed the closures today after the move was signalled in October last year.

The affected Otago businesses which provide postal services are: Brighton Store, Musselburgh Pharmacy, Prince Albert Rd Dairy, Caversham Pharmacy, Maori Hill Dairy, Brockville Four Square Supermarket, Octagon Night n' Day, Albert Town Tavern and Oamaru's Lotto'n Things.*

Four Southland post shops will also close: Avenal, Newfield, Mataura and Sylvan Bank.

The southern outlets are among 142 closing nationwide from May.

The owner of Brighton Dairy, who declined to be named, told the ODT last year she was surprised and "a bit annoyed" to be on the list because the community had been growing over the past two decades.

She said she had been at the store for 22 years and the NZ Post service was still used by many customers — particularly for parcels — because the next nearest NZ Post service was about 10km away, in Green Island.

The community had a lot of elderly residents, but it also had a growing number of younger residents who had online shopping parcels delivered to the store for collection.

"I’m a bit annoyed. This is just another way the government is trying to save money," she said.

NZ Post General Manager Consumer Sarah Sandoval says the current retail network was bigger than required for today’s mail volumes.

“A lot has changed since the 1980s, when our minimum store requirements were last set. Customers now rely far more on NZ Post stores for collecting and sending parcels compared to letters."

*Kaikorai Valley Night n' Day and Weston Four Square Supermarket were previously incorrectly included on this list. They have been replaced by the Octagon Night n' Day and Oamaru's Lotto'n Things.