Teen's banner day goes bad after dobbing dad steps in

An alleged teenage porch pirate has been dobbed in by his dad after being caught on camera making off with a Dunedin restaurant's $1600 custom-made banners.

Glenfalloch Garden Cafe and Restaurant was the target of Monday’s raid on a recently delivered package, gardener Alan Funnell said.

The teen was caught on CCTV, walking up the driveway and taking a look in the garden box where the package was stored, before running back to his car and driving away.

‘‘Thankfully they walked up the driveway into the cameras . . . it's a bit silly of them.’’

After his face was plastered all over the ODT news website, the teen’s father recognised him and contacted Mr Funnell.

"The banners have not yet been returned, but he's been identified, and we’ll be speaking to him."

He said police were involved, and depending on the outcome of the talk, charges may follow.

‘‘They [police] can step in afterwards if required. We'll just see how it goes at the moment.’’

Mr Funnell said he was a bit confused why anyone would want the banners which say "Glenfalloch Restaurant" along the side in bold lettering.

"They're no use to anyone."

But they had cost Glenfalloch about $1600.

He did not believe the business was targeted specifically, and it was possible other residents and businesses in the area were also affected.

A police spokesman said they received a report about the theft at 2pm today and officers would be following up on the matter.

