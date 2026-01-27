Year of the Horse celebrations take shape

Dunedin City Council lanterns logistics manager Rebecca Rowe with the God of Fortune lantern that will be displayed during the city's celebrations of the Chinese New Year in February. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Preparations are under way to bring in the Year of the Horse with authentic Chinese lanterns in Dunedin.

The city council has imported 13 custom-made lanterns from China to light the celebrations of lunar new year.

The lanterns are shaped as traditional Chinese icons, including the God of Fortune, a dragon and a flaming red horse.

Yesterday, council staff unpacked the lanterns and began assembling them at Icon Logistics in Parry St.

Council event producer Rewa Pene said seeing the lanterns in-person was "outstanding" after months of planning.

"The pictures of them just don't compare to the reality of being here looking at them."

The luminous creations were made by Chinese manufacturer Haitian Lanterns.

The same company made the lanterns for the Auckland Chinese New Year celebrations, as well as other cities all over the world.

"They were a trusted ... supplier and they were amazing.

"They built all of these lanterns in under two weeks to get them to us on time," Ms Pene said.

The bright creations would help bring a "wow factor" to the festival, she said.

The lantern display, "A Shared Light", will be on at Lan Yuan, Dunedin Chinese Garden and Toitū Otago Settlers Museum from Saturday, February 21 until Tuesday, March 3.

The council’s Chinese Cultural Festival launches on Sunday, February 15, with a daytime programme outside the Meridian Mall at 11am, before moving into Wall Street Mall for performances, workshops and family-friendly activities.

The flagship celebration will take place on Saturday, February 21, at Lan Yuan Chinese Garden, featuring dragon and lion dances, cultural performances, food stalls, lanterns and fireworks.

The evening programme will be headlined by pop duo Ersha Island, whose sound blends traditional Chinese instruments with modern folk-pop, adding a strong contemporary dimension to the celebration, Ms Pene said.

