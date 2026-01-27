Prominent Dunedin man has sex charges dismissed

Bruce Aitken. Photo: ODT files

A former Dunedin lawyer and recipient of a Queen’s Birthday honour has had serious sex charges against him dismissed.

Bruce Alexander Aitken (75) appeared before the Dunedin District Court this afternoon where Crown prosecutor James Collins confirmed there would be no evidence offered on charges of indecent assault of a boy under 12 and sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

The allegations stemming from between 1993 and 1996 were dismissed by Judge Emma Parsons who stressed it represented an acquittal on all matters.

Aitken, a former pro-chancellor at the University of Otago, master of Knox College and lawyer of 20 years, was made a companion of the Queen’s Service Order in 2009 and at the time said it was a pleasure to have the ceremony in the “familiar surrounding of Larnach Castle and surrounded by friends and family”.

His links to Knox College and Knox Church have been suppressed for almost the entirety of the court proceedings, following charges being laid in November 2023.

While a lawyer for the college initially sought a permanent non-publication order, that was withdrawn a few days ago.

Aitken’s role as a choir master had previously been suppressed too but can now be published.

No reason was aired as to the reason the Crown pulled out of the prosecution.

Counsel Anne Stevens KC referred to a memorandum she had filed but said she did not want to discuss its contents in open court.

Aitken was supported in court by his wife and son, she said.