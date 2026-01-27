Plank-waving pensioner sows panic in Dunedin street

Police were called to Lock St. Photo: Google Maps

An intoxicated pensioner waving a knife and a plank of wood around in a Dunedin street caused a passing pedestrian to flee into a nearby address.

The 65-year-old man was allegedly swinging the knife and wood in Lock St, frightening passersby, one of whom called emergency services yesterday morning from a nearby property, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The man left shortly after but soon returned and began interfering with a vehicle parked on the street.

He tried pulling off the hub caps, wing mirrors and number plates, but failed to do so.

Police located and arrested the man.

He was charged and was being held in custody until he appeared in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz