Ding, ding, ding: Cars shunted in fender bender

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A four-way fender bender left one person injured in central Dunedin this morning.

Police were called to the crash in High St, about 10am today, after receiving a report that a car had crashed into a parked car.

The crash appeared to have shunted the parked car forwards into two other parked vehicles.

The parked car was unoccupied and, while there was minimal blockage to the road, traffic was unaffected, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they sent two trucks to the scene.

No-one was trapped and it was understood four parked cars had been hit, the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance responded.

One patient, in a minor condition, was transported to Dunedin Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz