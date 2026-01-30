One critical in rollover crash near Outram

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person in a ‘‘critical condition’’ has been transported to Dunedin Hospital after a car rolled into a paddock near Outram this morning.
Emergency services received reports of the single-vehicle crash on Lee Steam-Outram Rd (State Highway 87) just before 8am today.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews freed one person who was trapped in the vehicle, which had ‘‘rolled into a paddock’’.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.
One patient, in a ‘‘critical condition’’, was transported to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesperson said.
Police also attended.