Friday, 30 January 2026

One critical in rollover crash near Outram

    By Tim Scott
    The single-vehicle crash happened on Lee Steam-Outram Rd (State Highway 87). Photo: Google Maps
    A person in a ‘‘critical condition’’ has been transported to Dunedin Hospital after a car rolled into a paddock near Outram this morning.

    Emergency services received reports of the single-vehicle crash on Lee Steam-Outram Rd (State Highway 87) just before 8am today.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews freed one person who was trapped in the vehicle, which had ‘‘rolled into a paddock’’.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

    One patient, in a ‘‘critical condition’’, was transported to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesperson said.

    Police also attended.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

     

     

