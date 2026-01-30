Dunedin homeware store to close after hard 2025

Klein & Blue store manager Brooke Kenton prepares stock at the soon-to-be closed Moray Pl homeware store yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The owner of a Dunedin homeware store closing less than a year after it opened says she underestimated how tough the retail sector would be.

Moray Pl homeware store Klein & Blue opened seven months ago in the former Two Squirrels Vintage Emporium premises.

In a video posted to social media, owner Riah McLean said the retail environment was ‘‘a lot tougher than I had bargained on’’ and announced the store would close within the next three or four weeks.

She yesterday characterised 2025 as ‘‘a bit of a downhill slide for a lot of small businesses’’.

‘‘The retail climate is just not right.

‘‘It’s a really tough sector and I underestimated this at this time last year when I was pre-opening.

‘‘The way I operate is I try and be proactive about things and it’s better for me to rationalise this decision now than to let it drift.’’

Klein & Blue sells select furniture and homeware, particularly locally-made products and some vintage pieces and lists more than 30 brands on its website.

Ms McLean, who also owns Vogel St Kitchen, said she would focus on that business and put her energy into a new direction.

She was not planning on making another foray into retail again soon.

‘‘I don’t think any owner plans on their business not being successful when they open.’’

However, she was proud of what Klein & Blue had become and was grateful for the support from the local community and suppliers.

Since opening, they had made great connections with customers and received a lot of positive feedback, Ms McLean said.

She felt positive about the future.

‘‘Sometimes hard decisions have to be made and this seems to be a climate for a lot of hard decisions for a lot of people.’’

Asked what messages she had for other businesses, Ms McLean said it was good to stay connected with others in the industry, keep yourself in control and ‘‘read the writing when it’s on the wall sooner rather than later’’.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz