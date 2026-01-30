Taskforce on course to de-rock Hancock

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Taskforce Green members pick up rocks in Hancock Park, near St Kilda Beach, yesterday.

Taskforce Green team leader Rik Wilson said the Dunedin City Council had asked the group to come along and lend a hand by picking up some rocks.

‘‘Historically, most of the green spaces in Dunedin were ex-rubbish dumps or landfills, especially in South Dunedin.’’

He said when the parks were being worked on for sports seasons — as Hancock Park was at the moment — there were usually rocks in the soil that were best removed by hand.

They were working to collect the rocks for about three hours yesterday and would be there today as well.