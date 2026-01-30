'Stolen' BMW then set on fire: police

Photo: ODT files

Police are investigating a suspected arson after discovering a fire inside an allegedly stolen BMW in Mosgiel.

Constable Elijah Stafford-Rogers, of Dunedin, said local units came across the black 2007 BMW in Puddle Alley about 12.40am today.

It was abandoned in the Silverstream walkway with its front doors open and headlights on.

‘‘While stopping to check the vehicle, officers noticed a fire had recently been lit in the vehicle,’’ Const Stafford-Rogers said.

The registered owner was contacted who claimed the vehicle had been stolen.

Police were making further inquiries and were treating the incident as arson, he said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they responded two trucks from its Mosgiel station.

The fire was ‘‘quite well-involved’’ but was extinguished after about an hour, she said.

