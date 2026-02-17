Legless drunk driver fails to outrun police

When police arrived at the intersection of Broadway and Rattray St at 7pm yesterday, they found the man had crashed his car into a traffic light. Photo: Google Maps

A Dunedin driver who smashed into a traffic light tried to flee police on foot but was allegedly so drunk he was ‘‘hardly able to stand on his own’’.

The man was later released from custody but returned to the police station to yell abuse so was locked up.

The 20-year-old man came to the attention of police after members of the public saw him fishtailing his car along Rattray St and reported the dangerous driving, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

When police arrived at the intersection of Broadway and Rattray St at 7pm yesterday, they found the man had crashed his car into a traffic light.

He was still with the car and it became clear the man was ‘‘heavily under the influence of alcohol’’, Sgt Lee said.

The man was also uncooperative with police, and attempted to flee, however did not make it far as he was ‘‘hardly able to stand on his own’’.

Police took the man back to the Dunedin Central Police Station to undergo breath alcohol procedures but he refused to comply.

He also refused officers’ request for a blood sample.

The man was charged with refusing an officer's request to give blood, driving in a dangerous manner and resisting police, and was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

His family was called to collect him from the station, and he was released at 8.40pm.

However, he was not gone long as by 8.55pm he was back in police custody after he walked back into the station foyer and began yelling and screaming, Sgt Lee said.

He was arrested again and this time held in police custody until he sobered up.

