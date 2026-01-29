Man denies Dunedin arson spree

A man, allegedly part of a trio responsible for an explosive spree of five arsons in five days around Dunedin, has denied the charges against him.

Andrew Magnus Healey, 48, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon by video link from prison, where he entered not guilty pleas.

Shortly afterwards, 49-year-old Christopher Stephen Tilby’s case was also called.

He too faces identical arson charges, but counsel Deborah Henderson said she had only recently received police disclosure and Judge Emma Parsons remanded the defendant without plea for two weeks.

Firefighters were called to old former hospital in November last year. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A 37-year-old woman is jointly charged and has been bailed until her court appearance next month.

The first of the fires took place on November 14 last year when crews were called to Glamis Hospital, a former rest home in Montpellier St, which has been abandoned since 2011 and has become a regular target for vandals.

Thirty firefighters, including an aerial appliance, battled the blaze.

An hour later, crews rushed to Lees St where the trio allegedly caused a fire by throwing “Molotov cocktails” through a window.

The fire-damaged house in Lees St. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Nearby residents had to be evacuated as firefighters fought to control the flames.

The defendants are also accused of setting fire to a Department of Conservation port-a-loo the same day.

Three days later, they were allegedly behind the arson of a vacant commercial building in Harrow St, which resulted in six appliances attending.

They are also accused of setting fire to a stand of trees outside the Otago Pistol Club in Waldronville shortly afterwards.

Healey made no application for bail and was remanded in custody until April.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz