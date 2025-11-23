All Blacks wallop Wales

Winger Tom Rogers became the first Welshman to score a hat-trick of tries against the All Blacks, but his heroics were in vain as the visitors eased to a 52-26 victory.

New Zealand scored seven tries on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, including two each for wings Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece, with fullback Ruben Love, prop Tamaiti Williams and centre Rieko Ioane also going over as they finished their Autumn International series with three wins from four games.

Wales, who must go again against world champions South Africa next week, scored a late try through wing Louis Rees-Zammit to record the most points they have ever managed in Cardiff against the All Blacks beating the previous mark of 25.

Caleb Clarke on the charge to score one of two tries against Wales. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

While the scoreline was ultimately comfortable for the Kiwis, the home side was more than up for the challenge for long periods of the test, RNZ reports.

Clarke showed early just how much he was missed last weekend against England, with some very strong carries and the opening try after only four minutes.

Things were looking bleak for Wales, who have only won one test at their iconic home venue in the last two seasons, but they admirably threw themselves at the All Blacks off the kick-off.

Wing Tom Rogers, who was selected after a suspension to Josh Adams, then hit back with a well-constructed try only moments later. Damian McKenzie settled things down with a penalty, before Love scored a brilliant try to push the visitors' lead out.

However, a common theme was the receiving team botching the resulting kick-off, with Wales taking advantage and sending Rogers over in the same spot as his first.

Tamaiti Williams then bulldozed his way over to push the lead out to 24-14 for the All Blacks just before half time.

Tom Rogers celebrates his second try and went on to become the first Welshman to score a hat-trick against the All Blacks. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Rogers scored his third and best try after the break to give the 70,000-strong crowd some hope, but a double to replacement Reece and another to Ioane made the game safe.

Clarke and Rees-Zammit traded tries in the dying stages to make the total by all the wingers to eight before the full-time whistle.

Wales did make history though, Rogers joining a very select group of test players that have scored a hat-trick against the All Blacks alongside Greg Cornelson, Ray Mordt and Andre Joubert.

But they spent an awful lot of time on defence, making 228 tackles to the All Blacks' 85 and only had a third of the total possession.

Damian McKenzie was perfect off the tee, landing eight shots at goal.

The All Blacks can certainly take a bit out of this one, given that they only conceded four penalties in the entire match.

In contrast, Wales gave up 14 and lost two men to the sin bin, which will be immensely frustrating as that effectively cost them any chance of getting close to an elusive first win over the All Blacks in seven decades.

"You’re never satisfied with conceding 50 points but you look at the way this young group have gone and attacked New Zealand and were brave in defence," Wales coach Steve Tandy told S4C.

"These boys are a tough group and really represented their country. I don't think we got the rub of the green but I'm massively proud as a coach.

"It’s still not where we want to be, we don't want to be losing at home and we want games to be closer."

All Blacks v Wales scoreline

All Blacks 52 (Caleb Clarke 2, Ruben Love, Tamaiti Williams, Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece 2 tries; Damien McKenzie 8 con, pen).

Wales 26 (Tom Rogers 3, Louis Rees-Zammit tries; Dan Edwards 3 con)

Half time: 24-14

- RNZ and Reuters