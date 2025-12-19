Volunteer brings the family vibe

New Zealand Rugby volunteer of the year Jodi Taylor is joined by her family (clockwise from left) Chloe, 7, Henry 10, husband Shane, and Lexie, 12. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Two weeks after arriving in Middlemarch, Jodi Taylor got the call to help the Strath Taieri Rugby Club.

The crew running the kitchen needed a spare set of hands and she was only too happy to pull her sleeves up.

"I was called in on kitchen duties and probably have not spent many weekends during the season not part of the rugby club since," Taylor said.

That initial call was 19 years ago and Taylor’s list of duties has only grown.

Week-in and week-out, Taylor can be found at her beloved club doing whatever is needed — running the kitchen, organising food for the players after trainings and games, ordering uniforms, handling fundraising and sponsorship, updating social media and registrations, liaising with committee members and Otago rugby, serving as the team medic and various other duties.

It is a big undertaking for Taylor, who also supports her husband, Shane "Shakey" Taylor, who has been president of the club for the past 10 years.

But her efforts have not gone unnoticed — Taylor was named New Zealand Rugby volunteer of the national awards recently.

"It’s just unreal. Pretty humbling," Taylor said of the accolade.

"It’s hard to put it into words, to be honest."

Strath Taieri captain Will Gibson paid tribute to the countless hours Taylor poured into the club.

"We don’t know how good we have it and that’s something that these sorts of awards really bring to the forefront," Gibson told New Zealand Rugby.

"Jodi is the absolute pinnacle."

Her honour followed Alhambra-Union stalwart Cathy Charles — who was recently made a life member of AU — winning the same award, named after New Zealand rugby forefather Charles Monro, in 2022.

Taylor was blown away by the number of people who reached out to congratulate her and said it was a great reward for their small club, which was the heart of their community.

"Even just in small communities in general . . . pubs are closing down, shops are closing, small communities are losing things left, right and centre.

"For Middlemarch, keeping the rugby club alive is something that’s really important to the people that are passionate about it.

"We’ve got a small but very, very dedicated group of volunteers.

"2027 is 125 years of Strath Taieri Rugby and we’ve got a real goal to keep going there.

"The last few years we’ve been struggling for numbers . . . we’re on the lookout for some new players and just really keen to get that over the line, and obviously into the future."

Looking back over the years, Taylor said highlights included Strath Taieri winning back-to-back Dunedin senior titles — but it was the people who mattered most.

"They’re just such a great bunch of fellas and every single one of them appreciates you.

"It’s not even just the boys. The community up here, they’re really around the rugby club. This award has been a real amazing buzz in the community."

Several players commented how they had never been welcomed to a club the way they had at Strath Taieri, she said.

"They’ve never felt the family vibe . . . and you get that from the minute you walk into the Strath Taieri club rooms.

"If you’re in a spot of bother, there’s always someone to help you.

"It’s just the vibe up here. It’s contagious, infectious and once you start, you just can’t turn your back on them — it’s addictive, really.

"It’s almost like when you play for Strath — something just gets in your heart and you just can’t not continue to love the club."

