Highlanders sign rising Southland star

Mika Muliaina kicks a goal for Southland Boys' High School during the 2023 season. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Highlanders have locked in another young man with oodles of potential.

They have announced the signing of rising Southland first five Mika Muliaina on a three-year deal starting with the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Muliaina, the nephew of All Blacks centurion Mils, is just 18 but has made rapid strides since helping Southland Boys’ High School win the national First XV title in 2023.

He was immediately influential when he joined Otago University in the Dunedin premier club competition, he starred for the Highlanders under-20 team and joined the Highlanders high performance programme, and he made his NC debut for the Stags this season.

Muliaina is already training with the Highlanders on a national development contract and is excited about the chance to graduate to a full deal.

“I’m proud to be joining the Highlanders in 2027,’’ Muliaina said.

‘‘There’s something special about the South — the people, the passion, the history. I’m excited to get stuck in, firstly as an NDC this year and then as a fulltime professional in 2027.”

Muliaina was a stand-by player for the New Zealand under-20 team.

There he would have played alongside Highlanders halfback Dylan Pledger, and it is reasonable to predict the Highlanders are putting together an exciting 9-10 combination that could serve them well for the next decade.

Highlanders assistant coach and talent development manager Kane Jury said Muliaina’s potential was clear.

“Mika is a rare talent,’’ Jury said.

‘‘For someone so young to show such maturity in a pivotal position like first five, you immediately sense how high his ceiling is.

‘‘When you consider he has already won a national schools title with Southland Boys’, been in the NZ under-20s selection frame, represented NZ Universities in Japan, debuted for the Southland Stags, has the chance to push for an U20 World Cup in 2026, and now signs a professional contract — all by 18 — it’s incredibly impressive.”

Muliaina’s signing follows that of Chiefs first five Josh Jacomb for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The Highlanders have Cameron Millar, Taine Robinson and Andrew Knewstubb as first five options in 2026.