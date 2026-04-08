Robinson returns to start for Highlanders

Taine Robinson at a Highlanders training session at Forsyth Barr Stadium last year. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Forgotten man Taine Robinson and experienced prop Saula Ma’u will make their comebacks for the Highlanders on Friday night.

They will form part of the mission to beat the Brumbies at Forsyth Barr Stadium as the Highlanders seek to begin the second half of their season on a bright note.

Robinson starts at fullback in place of injured star Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

He made 10 appearances in his debut season for the Highlanders last year and was the regular starting first five in the early rounds of the 2025 campaign.

Robinson has since had since had foot, hamstring and back injuries before making his comeback as vice-captain of the Highlanders Bravehearts.

The other leading option at the back was excitement machine Finn Hurley but it has been determined he need another game for his Green Island club to get up to speed, while Stanley Solomon has just turned 21 and is a work in progress.

Former All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao has done a sterling job on the tighthead side for the Highlanders but coach Jamie Joseph is pleased to be able to add Ma’u to the bench.

He started the first five NPC games for Otago before a long spell out with a shoulder problem, making his comeback for the Bravehearts and the Harbour club.

"He’s hungry and he’s keen to get back in, and there seems to be no worries around his shoulder, which is the main thing for a tighthead prop," Joseph said.

"This is a level up but he’s played 50 games of Super Rugby and it’s nice to have him back."

In other changes to the forward pack that started the win over Moana Pasifika before the bye, loosehead prop Ethan de Groot returns from paternity leave, experienced lock Mitch Dunshea is back from his calf injury to replace Tomas Lavanini, who has a minor finger injury, and Nikora Broughton replaces Hugh Renton at No 8.

Renton is on the bench, which raises questions about his match fitness or health, but Joseph indicated the Highlanders were keen to see Renton and fellow experienced loose forward Sean Withy play key roles in the second half.

Cameron Millar returns from his head knock to replace Reesjan Pasitoa, who started the last two games at first five, and co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai replaces Tanielu Tele’a, who will make his 50th Super Rugby appearance from the bench.

Southland sniper Nic Shearer stays at halfback after a fine debut against Moana Pasifika.

"When we look at the players, and we assess their performances each week, there’s a lot of competition in some places, and No 9 is one of those," Joseph said.

"We gave Nic an opportunity to play and he did very well.

"Backing a young man is a good thing for a coach to do. You create a lot of belief . . . and you can bring the best out of a player."

Highlanders team to play the Brumbies

Taine Robinson, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Nic Shearer, Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Oliver Haig, Angus Ta’avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot (co-captain). Reserves: Henry Bell, Josh Bartlett, Saula Ma’u, Hugh Renton, Sean Withy, Adam Lennox, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tanielu Tele’a.