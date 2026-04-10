Brumbies score late to deny Highlanders

Jona Nareki on the run for the Highlanders during their loss to the Brumbies at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight. Photo: Getty Images

Jona Nareki scored one of the tries of the season but the Highlanders’ hopes were dashed in the dying stages against the Brumbies tonight.

The Brumbies scored late to seal a 14-10 win at Forsyth Barr Stadium that extended their winning streak in the fixture to six games.

A Super Rugby clash that only occasionally hit the heights featured two flashpoints in the final quarter.

Highlanders winger Nareki pouched a cross kick from first five Cameron Millar, nudged ahead and slithered past two defenders to regather and score.

That gave the Highlanders a three-point lead, and they were looking good to extend it with a few minutes to play when the fizzy went flat.

Substitute hooker Henry Bell was sin-binned when he caught Brumbies lock Nick Frost in head-to-head contact, and while it looked like Bell's effort was on the clunky side, Frost had changed direction and thrust forward, headbutt style.

Holding on with 14 men proved too much and the Brumbies scored late to steal it.

The Highlanders showed plenty of courage, particularly on defence, while co-captains Timoci Tavatavanawai and Ethan de Groot produced inspiring efforts, but their lineout was again generally poor.

The best part about the Highlanders’ efforts in the opening exchanges was their scrum.

In-form props de Groot and Angus Ta’avao gave the Brumbies a right going over, and won a couple of penalties.

It was just a shame almost all of the action in the opening quarter took place in the middle 20m of the field.

That was due to a combination of outstanding defence and mistakes, including one ambitious pass from Highlanders winger Caleb Tangitau that sailed into touch.

The Brumbies made a brief foray into the 22m but knocked on, and another threat was snuffed out by a vigorous Veveni Lasaqa turnover.

The Highlanders had one fine opportunity with an attacking lineout 12m from the line. Sadly, the result was a familiar botched throw.

Millar finally opened the scoring with a chip-shot penalty in the 23rd minute.

The opening try really should have arrived a few minutes later but Highlanders centre Jonah Lowe, who had done superbly to out-pace four defenders in a thrilling counter-attack, wasted an opportunity to pass inside to a wide-open Nic Shearer.

The Brumbies nearly made the home side pay immediately when they were held up over the line.

A bold decision by Brumbies captain Ryan Lonergan to turn down an easy three paid dividends when, after waves of attack, the nippy halfback scooted over for the opening try, and converted it himself to celebrate his 100th game.

Two more wasted Highlanders attacking lineouts closed out an underwhelming half of rugby.

The second half at least started at a good clip with both sides eager to throw the ball around.

The Highlanders had a dominant little patch that included three attacking scrums but could not turn anything into points.

When the Brumbies went down the other end, they were shut down by a huge Tavatavanawai turnover.

It looked as if both sides were doing their best not to score again. That is, until the Highlanders speedsters decided enough was enough.

Tangitau threatened with a heart-stopping 40m run but his inside ball was bobbled by the man in support.

Then came the big moment with Nareki’s lovely individual effort.

A 10-7 lead with 15 minutes to play was nearly followed by something special when Highlanders fullback Taine Robinson, excellent on his return, chased an awkward bounce and delivered an audacious flick pass that only just went to ground.

A Brumbies error inside their 22m gave the Highlanders a chance to set a scrum and chase a game-sealing score, but there was a momentum shift when Bell saw yellow.

With his hooker off, Highlanders halfback Aaron Lennox had to throw in to a defensive lineout, and after the Brumbies stole it, they plugged away until they scored through Luke Reimer.

The Highlanders now face three consecutive weekends away from home.

They play the Blues at Eden Park (April 17), Moana Pasifika at the new One NZ Stadium as part of Super Round in Christchurch (April 26), and the Fijian Drua in Ba (May 2).

Super Rugby

The scores

Brumbies 14

Ryan Lonergan, Luke Reimer tries; Lonergan 2 con

Highlanders 10

Jona Nareki try; Cameron Millar con, pen

Halftime: Brumbies 7-3.

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