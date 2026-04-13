Man in court after alleged Dunedin stabbing

Photo: ODT files

A man has appeared in Dunedin District Court following an alleged stabbing yesterday.

Police were called to a property in East Ave, Dunedin, about 3.50pm after a person received injuries in an assault, Detective Sergeant Boyd Smart said.

One person was found with serious but stable injuries, while another had minor injuries, Det Sgt Smart said.

A 44-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He appeared in court this morning and did not apply for bail.

The man was remanded in custody to appear again later in the week.

Det Sgt Smart said the incident was isolated and police were continuing to make enquiries into its circumstances.

- Allied Media