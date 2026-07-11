Roof fundraising campaign takes flight

Grace Murphie worries for the future of the butterflies at Tūhura Otago Museum’s Tropical Forest which needs a new roof. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The thought of life without a roof for the butterflies at Tūhura Otago Museum’s Tropical Forest makes Grace Murphie sad.

The Dunedin 6-year-old worried they might get cold and wet, so she was one of thousands across the city who were joining the museum’s campaign to build a new roof.

Opened in 2007, the forest is home to thousands of butterflies and has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors over nearly two decades, making it one of Dunedin’s most popular attractions.

But now, the ageing roof has reached the end of its life and needs to be replaced.

Museum director Dr Ian Griffin said renewing the roof would protect the building, while providing flexibility for its future development.

But the replacement would be one of the museum’s largest infrastructure projects in recent years and was expected to cost about $400,000.

‘‘As a charitable organisation, around half of our funding comes from the Dunedin City Council and Otago’s councils,’’ he said.

‘‘The other half has to be generated ourselves through admissions, commercial activities, philanthropy and fundraising.

‘‘Unfortunately, there is no dedicated central government funding available for major infrastructure projects like this.’’

Dr Griffin said the museum had spent years advocating for greater support to help museums maintain important public assets, whether that be sprinkler upgrades or roof replacements.

‘‘Until that changes, we have to find creative ways to deliver these projects ourselves.’’

One of the fundraising projects involves a birthday party.

Tūhura Otago Museum is inviting the community to celebrate its 149th birthday on August 1, when the museum will host a special event packed with family entertainment, performances, activities and discounted admission.

Proceeds will go towards the new roof.

Marketing manager Charlie Buchan said it was more than just a birthday celebration.

‘‘We wanted our birthday to be about bringing the community together behind something that will benefit generations to come.

‘‘We’re incredibly fortunate to have one of the most supportive communities in the country.

‘‘People tell us every day how much the museum means to them, so this felt like the perfect opportunity to invite everyone to become part of its next chapter.’’

Head of philanthropy and development Dr Georgia Ciaran said if everyone who loved the museum got behind the fundraising project, lots of small contributions could make an ‘‘enormous’’ difference.

‘‘Whether it’s buying a ticket, enjoying an activity or making a donation, every dollar brings us one step closer to protecting this special place for future generations.’’

A Givealittle page was also open now through to the museum’s birthday week.

Dr Griffin said every dollar raised during the birthday week would go directly towards replacing the Tropical Forest’s roof and helping secure the future of one of Dunedin’s most treasured attractions.

‘‘The forest has created lasting memories for generations of local families, school groups and visitors.

‘‘Replacing the roof is an important investment in the museum’s future and will ensure this special part of the museum continues to serve our community for many years to come — perhaps in new ways we can’t yet imagine.’’

john.lewis@odt.co.nz