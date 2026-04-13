Speeding driver foiled by line of traffic

Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin man’s attempt at fleeing from police at top speed was foiled when he got stuck in a line of traffic.

The 20-year-old man was spotted by officers speeding at 124kmh while on the Dunedin Northern Motorway at 4.50pm on Sunday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

Officers signalled for the man to pull over. However, he accelerated heavily and got up to 185kmh.

His high-speed antics were soon put to an end after he got stuck in traffic further up the road.

Police caught up and again signalled for the man to pull over.

With nowhere else to go, he complied.

He was found to be a disqualified driver, so he received a charge for driving while disqualified and his vehicle was impounded for six months.

He was also charged with dangerous driving, driving at excess speed and failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights.

Under his driver’s seat was $6800, which the man told police was his recent casino winnings — inquiries are continuing, Sgt Lee said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz