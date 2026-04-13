Dunedin Venues CEO to stand down

Paul Doorn. Photo: Linda Robertson

The CEO of Dunedin Venues (DVML) Paul Doorn, responsible for Forsyth Barr Stadium and the Dunedin Centre, has announced he will be leaving the post.

Mr Doorn was appointed to the role in October 2024 after a career in sports and venue management in Australia.

His period in Dunedin has been marked by challenges for the stadium, as events dried up in the lead up to the opening of Christchurch's new covered stadium.

Last month, Dunedin city councillors voted to increase annual funding for the venue by $1.25m in 2026/27, to be followed by another $1.25m increase the following year.

It was a move described at the time by Cr Mickey Treadwell as a bitter pill to swallow.

Councillors had earlier been warned keeping equity funding at the status quo risked sending Dunedin Stadium Property Ltd debt from $85m to $194m in 2060.

In a statement, Dunedin Venues said Mr Doorn would be taking up "an exciting international opportunity", which would be announced shortly.

Lee Piper, chair of the Dunedin Venues board, said they were immensely proud of Mr Doorn "and the recognition his new appointment will bring to our organisation and our city".

"The board thanks Paul for his leadership and contribution to Dunedin Venues.

"He leaves the organisation in strong shape, with a dedicated team, solid commercial partnerships and an exciting number of initiatives on track to improve our event pipeline.

"We will move promptly to commence a thorough search for his permanent successor."

Mr Doorn said leaving Dunedin would be "bittersweet".

"This is a city with heart, incredible people, and venues that punch well above their weight on the national and international stage.

"I will always be proud of my time in Dunedin and will remain an ambassador for this extraordinary city."

- Allied Media