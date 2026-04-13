Risk of thunderstorms, hail in South

MetService is warning there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms bringing heavy rain and hail to the South this afternoon and evening.

A series of fronts are moving on to and over the South Island today, bringing cooler temperatures, the forecaster said.

The far south of the Canterbury Plains, North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha, all face a moderate risk of thunderstorms for a time during this afternoon and evening.

These thunderstorms may be accompanied by heavy rain of 10 to 20 mm/h and small hail.