'The more rugby down south, the better': Highlanders want Super Round

File photo: Pieter Du Plessis

With Christchurch humming for Super Round, the Highlanders have declared themselves the perfect hosts for its next edition.

An indoor stadium, a proud rugby history, and a notoriously rowdy student population, the ingredients are all there.

Coach Jamie Joseph implored the powers at be to consider Dunedin.

"Don't forget there's 20,000 students that choose to live in Dunedin for four or five years. You may be one of them, I was. Dunedin's an awesome place to host something like Super Round. We've got an indoor stadium that will lend itself quite well."

Highlanders skipper Ethan de Groot said the city would step up for the occasion, just as Christchurch had done.

"We love our rugby down south and I feel like we don't get enough of it, especially with test matches. The more rugby down south, the better."

Teammate Timoci Tavatavanawai concurred.

"Same kind of ground, same kind of vibe. It's a small city, but there's a lot of people that always support. So yeah, I'll take it down there if they want it."

As the only side to have had a covered home ground prior to Te Kaha's opening, the Highlanders feel they have the playbook for under roof rugby.

"We are used to playing under a roof, you know, but I think it gives an advantage for all the teams, really. The consistency of the conditions play no part, no wind, no sun in your eyes, it just sort of lends itself to a really good time," Joseph said.

Their first match at Te Kaha comes against an embattled Moana Pasifika outfit, though Joseph is wary of a motivated Moana.

"They are playing to prove a point or trying to save their team or trying to find a job for next year. So we know we're coming up against a very hungry Moana and just like us, we're hungry to get a win after some of the close losses we've had."

That defeat to the Blues last week was compounded by the loss of star winger Caleb Tangitau, who was knocked out after copping a shoulder to the head.

"Caleb is okay, he had a good run yesterday, a bit unfortunate because he has been a player that's been consistently playing well for us this season."

However, the Landers will be bolstered by the return of Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

"He's beaten the doctor's clock, so that's always good. We find ourselves in a position where we've got to take each performance as it comes, and getting Jacob back is going to be crucial for our performance."

De Groot said their pack is preparing for a bruising battle.

"They've got some big cattle in their squad and we have to get the technique right to go against those guys."