World award caps wonderful year for Holland

PHOTO: NZ RUGBY/SMARTFRAME

Otago, the Highlanders and the Dunedin Sharks already knew there was something special about Fabian Holland.

Now the world really knows.

Holland capped his wonderful debut season with the All Blacks by being named World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year this morning.

The first Dutch-born All Black has barely put a foot wrong since making his test debut against France at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium in July.

In fact, that test - on his adopted home ground - really illustrated how New Zealand rugby had landed itself a gem from the land of tulips and windmills.

Holland played the full 80 minutes, made a team-high 16 tackles and hit 40 rucks.

His aerial skills were never in question, given that height and surprising athleticism, but his sheer workrate seemed to surprise those who have not seen him putting in massive shifts for the Highlanders.

Fabian Holland was part of the All Blacks' 52-26 victory against Wales this morning (NZ time). Photo: Getty Images

Holland, 23, played the full 80 minutes in each of the following two tests against France, and featured in every All Blacks test apart from Twickenham, when he missed a chance to play the English due to illness.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said the award was fitting recognition for one of New Zealand rugby's most promising talents.

“Fabian’s story is like something out of a movie,’’ Robertson said.

‘‘He has grown up in the Netherlands dreaming of playing for a team on the other side of the world, taken the brave move to shift to New Zealand at the age of 16, and then made his dream a reality.

‘‘None of this is by chance or luck. Fabian works incredibly hard to meet his goals and is one of the most determined and focused players I have come across. It is that work ethic that will see him continue to succeed.

“We are just so proud of him and so pleased for him and his family to receive this special acknowledgement of what he has achieved this year.”

While the All Blacks lost three tests this year, and the Black Ferns failed to make the World Cup final, New Zealand officially has the two most promising players on the planet.

Holland’s award follows Black Ferns flyer Braxton Sorenson-McGee being named World Rugby women’s breakthrough player of the year.

The sky is the limit for both exceptional talents.

Firstly, though, it will be time for Holland to have a well-earned rest before returning to the Highlanders.