Dirt bike rider 'seriously hurt' in Twizel crash

A person has been airlifted to hospital after they collided with a car while on a dirt bike near Twizel, police say.

The Otago Daily Times understands a 12-year-old boy was riding the bike.

A police spokesman said officers responded to the crash in Tekapo-Twizel Rd (State Highway 8), between Old Iron Bridge Rd and Max Smith Dr, about 1.20pm today.

He said a dirt bike collided with a car and a helicopter had to take a patient to hospital.

A spokesman for Hato Hone St John said it sent one ambulance, a helicopter and one PRIME vehicle to the scene.

"Our crews assessed and treated one patient who was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition."

Fire and Emergency crews from Twizel also attended.

Traffic management was in place for a time, but the road was clear by 3.20pm.

