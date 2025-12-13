Dirt bike rider 'seriously hurt' in Twizel crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been airlifted to hospital after they collided with a car while on a dirt bike near Twizel, police say.
The Otago Daily Times understands a 12-year-old boy was riding the bike.
A police spokesman said officers responded to the crash in Tekapo-Twizel Rd (State Highway 8), between Old Iron Bridge Rd and Max Smith Dr, about 1.20pm today.
He said a dirt bike collided with a car and a helicopter had to take a patient to hospital.
A spokesman for Hato Hone St John said it sent one ambulance, a helicopter and one PRIME vehicle to the scene.
"Our crews assessed and treated one patient who was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition."
Fire and Emergency crews from Twizel also attended.
Traffic management was in place for a time, but the road was clear by 3.20pm.