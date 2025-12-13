Suspicious crash sparks homicide inquiry

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In a statement, Detective Inspector Lew Warner said officers were called to Ford Rd about 8.30pm yesterday after receiving reports of a vehicle crashing into a tree.
The only person in it was found critically injured and died shortly after.
Warner said early inquiries suggest that the injuries the person had "are not consistent with a crash" and the public's help is wanted.
"We want to hear from anybody who was in or around Ford Road between 8pm and 8.40pm yesterday.
"Additionally, anybody who saw a white Toyota Hiace van, registration DFR734 in Ford Road or the surrounding areas."
People can call police on 105, and reference file number 251212/4041
"Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."
Police will be carrying out a forensic examination of the scene and vehicle.