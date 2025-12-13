Saturday, 13 December 2025

Suspicious crash sparks homicide inquiry

    1. News
    2. National

    File photo
    Photo: ODT files
    A homicide investigation is under way after a man's death in Rotorua.

    In a statement, Detective Inspector Lew Warner said officers were called to Ford Rd about 8.30pm yesterday after receiving reports of a vehicle crashing into a tree.

    The only person in it was found critically injured and died shortly after.

    Warner said early inquiries suggest that the injuries the person had "are not consistent with a crash" and the public's help is wanted.

    "We want to hear from anybody who was in or around Ford Road between 8pm and 8.40pm yesterday.

    "Additionally, anybody who saw a white Toyota Hiace van, registration DFR734 in Ford Road or the surrounding areas."

    People can call police on 105, and reference file number 251212/4041

    "Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

    Police will be carrying out a forensic examination of the scene and vehicle.

    RNZ