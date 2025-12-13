Suspicious crash sparks homicide inquiry

Photo: ODT files

A homicide investigation is under way after a man's death in Rotorua.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Lew Warner said officers were called to Ford Rd about 8.30pm yesterday after receiving reports of a vehicle crashing into a tree.

The only person in it was found critically injured and died shortly after.

Warner said early inquiries suggest that the injuries the person had "are not consistent with a crash" and the public's help is wanted.

"We want to hear from anybody who was in or around Ford Road between 8pm and 8.40pm yesterday.

"Additionally, anybody who saw a white Toyota Hiace van, registration DFR734 in Ford Road or the surrounding areas."

People can call police on 105, and reference file number 251212/4041

"Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

Police will be carrying out a forensic examination of the scene and vehicle.