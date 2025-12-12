Petition calls for more shade after kids burnt on playground equipment

A young child's hand after being burnt on metal playground equipment. Photo: Supplied

Young children getting burnt by playground equipment has sparked a petition calling for every new or upgraded playground to have mandatory shade from the sun.

Founder of app Roam With Kids, Renata Wiles, launched the petition to parliament earlier this week and has just under 2000 signatures.

Speaking to RNZ, Wiles said there were so many amazing playgrounds across the country that have recently been built or upgraded - but keeping them shaded from the sun was not a requirement.

She said all new or upgraded playgrounds should have shade sails - or mature trees providing equivalent shade from the sun.

It was not just about keeping children safe from getting sunburnt while out playing on the playground - but preventing the equipment getting so hot that it burns children.

A child's hands bandaged after being burnt on playground equipment. Photo: Supplied

"The equipment is actually unusable because it's so hot from the sun."

Wiles said it was "crazy" to her and other parents that shade was not already a mandatory requirement for playgrounds.

"Since starting this petition and talking about shade more publicly on social media, I've had so many people send me photos of their kids that have been hospitalised or had to have medical attention for really, really serious burns - even little toddlers that have just touched something that's metal in a playground and ended up with terrible burns, like little kids skin is so sensitive."

Wiles said she has spoken to local councils in previous summers about the lack of shade at playgrounds - and said her now 5-year-old daughter was burnt on a metal slide when she was 18 months old.

"After that I spoke to our local council about getting shade and they did put shade up over that playground and they kind of said they just do it on a case-by-case basis, no real requirement, its not mandatory for them at all to take it into consideration.

"So I picked up the communication with them again ahead of launching this petition and I kind of got the same response. They are aware it's a problem but it's not a requirement and it's different for every single local board. There is no consistency."

The metal bottom of the in-ground spinner can get so hot in the sun that it burns. Photo: Supplied

Wiles said a lot of equipment at playgrounds is metal including slides, in-ground spinners and seesaws. But even plastic equipment can get so hot it burns, too.

In her communication with councils, Wiles said she has been told that sunshades are not budgeted for and equipment would have to be given up in order to provide it.

Wiles said councils should "absolutely" give up equipment in favour of shade.

"Give up another set of swings, or a slide, let's use some of that money that already exists, that's already been allocated for those playgrounds and put that into shade because that's really what parents care about."