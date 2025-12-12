Southern Motorway reopens after crash

A crash between a car and a logging truck left three people injured and part of the Southern Motorway closed this afternoon.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed between the Kaikorai Valley offramp and Caversham Valley Rd on-ramp between about 3.30pm and 5.15pm following the crash.

A Hato Hone St john spokesman said they responded with two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.

Three people, one with moderate and two with minor injuries, were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Although the road has reopened, traffic may still be moving through the area slowly.

NZTA Waka Kotahi urged motorists to drive with extra care.