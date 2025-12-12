Life bans, suspensions after fighting at U14s league final

Waverley Park in Invercargill. Photo: Google Maps

Three people have been banned for life from the Southland Rugby League club, one suspended for two years, another for a year, and a finals title revoked following incidents during and after the club's U14s grand final this year.

He Tauaa played the Cowboys in the final at Waverley Park in Invercargill on Saturday.

A statement from the Southland Rugby League District's board this morning outlined the outcomes of an independent judiciary panel, including the sanctions and revocation of the 2025 under-14s grand final title.

The panel had thoroughly reviewed the events and issued appropriate sanctions, including suspensions and life bans, in accordance with SZRL & NZRL judiciary guidelines, the statement said.

It issued life bans for three individuals, a two-year suspension for one individual and a one-year suspension for another.

Additionally, two individuals would be required to complete educational programmes should they wish to participate in rugby league in the future.

The U14s grand final title was revoked - no title would be awarded in 2025 - to "uphold the integrity of the competition".

"Southland Rugby League is committed to ensuring that rugby league remains safe, inclusive, and respectful for all participants. Operational practices are being reviewed, and education and support programs will be implemented for clubs, volunteers, and officials to reinforce these standards."

The statement said no further comment would be made.

The Southland Tribune reported this week that police were called to a Southland junior rugby league finals day in Invercargill at Waverley Park on Saturday following reports of “a number of people fighting in the car park”.

“Police were called about 1.30pm to Waverley Park to reports of a number of people fighting in the car park,” a police spokesperson told the Tribune.

“It appeared it had stemmed from tensions/altercations on the field earlier on.”

Police said no complaints were forthcoming, although one person was given information about how to file a complaint if they wished to do so, it reported.

- Allied Media