Rescue helicopter attends incident on Mt Brewster

Brewster Glacier. Photo: supplied

A climber was flown to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown after an incident on Mount Brewster in Mount Aspiring National Park today.

A Maritime NZ Rescue Coordination Centre spokesperson said it coordinated the response to two climbers after a personal locator beacon was set off at 3.25pm.

Two climbers had fallen, with one climber unable to walk due to their injuries, they said.

A Lakes District Air Rescue Trust helicopter based in Queenstown was sent to the scene as well as a helicopter from Aspiring Helicopters with the Wānaka Alpine Cliff Rescue (ACR) team onboard in case a technical rescue was required.

The rescue helicopter arrived on the scene first and found both patients.

It was determined there was no need for a complex alpine rescue, so the second helicopter, with a cliff rescue team onboard, was stood down.

One person was treated at the scene and continued their climb, while the second person was winched aboard the rescue helicopter and flown to Lakes District Hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

— Allied Media