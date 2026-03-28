Wastebusters supplies island with expertise on managing rubbish

Reset director Garth Falconer (centre) presents his agency’s Waste Minimisation Plan, developed with Wanaka Wastebusters, to Aitutaki’s National Environment Service team. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

If you have some rubbish in your neighbourhood, who you gonna call? Wastebusters.

That was the instinct of Wanaka-based urban designer Garth Falconer, who became concerned by the failing landfill and growing waste problems he observed while working on Aitutaki, one of the Cook Islands.

With the island’s fragile ecosystem facing increasing pressure from tourism and the imported goods required to sustain it, the Aitutaki Island Council commissioned the Wanaka-based urban design and landscape architecture firm, Reset, to develop Aitutaki’s first spatial plan.

When visiting Aitutaki, Mr Falconer, a director at Reset, grew concerned about the island’s failing landfill and its growing waste problem.

‘‘One of the big issues was that the island was really reliant on imports,’’ Mr Falconer said.

‘‘Imports came in on a container ship once a month, or on planes which came in every day, and the result was a lot of things like bottles, cans and nappies, and a lot of packaging.

‘‘They had a waste recovery programme which involved the weekly pickup and separation of recycling from stuff that needed to go to landfill, but we found out that it was all taken to the waste facility and dumped in the same landfill.

‘‘The landfill’s liner was badly weathered and the contaminants were leaking into the soil, and eventually into the lagoon, and this really worried me,’’ Mr Falconer said.

He did not have to look far from home for solutions.

‘‘We’ve got a very creative and resourceful population in Wanaka who are championing doing things in a more sustainable way.

Landfill rising at the Aitutaki waste facility. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

‘‘Wastebusters are one of those.

‘‘I really admired their work and I just thought there was an opportunity to link the two entities and the two townships.’’

Mr Falconer knew Wastebusters could help, but that they would need funding.

To get the money together, he auctioned 12 of his original oil on canvas paintings in addition to contributions from local friends and businesses.

The proceeds of the fundraising paid for the development of a recommendations report for the island written by Wastebusters’ business development manager Sophie Ward.

The recommendations of the report were enthusiastically accepted by the supervisors of Aitutaki’s National Environment Service, the Island Council, and the island’s waste facility staff.

Following the report, there has been a series of changes in how waste is managed in Aitutaki, including new waste sorting bays for plastics, aluminium and glass, increased staffing and waste collection, and a new space where used parts can be picked up for things such as bikes, appliances and vehicles.

In addition to improving waste management, urgent steps have also been taken to reduce fire risk and methane buildup at the island’s landfill.

‘‘Mr Falconer’s visit and report created a sense of urgency for us,’’ Aitutaki Mayor Nick Henry said.

‘‘For decades, our ‘dump’ has been out of sight, out of mind.’’

But changes to waste management on the island were now having a visible impact, Mr Henry said.

‘‘It was with confidence that I was able to take our Prime Minister to visit the Aitutaki recycling centre in January to see young people sorting, recycling and reusing to save our island.’’

Following the report, exploration began for a staff exchange between Aitutaki and Wanaka, which would allow workers from the island to train with Wanaka Wastebusters.