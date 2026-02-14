Trio injured after serious crash involving truck and trailer

Two people in a serious condition have been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after a crash involving a car and a truck and trailer in Southland.

Police said the crash happened in Old Coach Rd between Kaiwera Downs Rd and Isla Rd, on State Highway 93 about 6am today.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it was notified of the crash at 5.55am and responded with two ambulances, two helicopters, one rapid response unit and one operations manager attended.

Two patients were seriously hurt and flown to Dunedin, while another patient was in a moderate condition and transported to Invercargill Hospital by road, he said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency advised that SH93 is closed between the intersections of SH1 Mataura and SH1 Clinton.

A detour via SH1 is available and road users should allow additional time on their journey.

