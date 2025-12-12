Strip club boss sells 'Playboy Mansion' to developer for $6m

James Samson has sold his Russley mansion for $6m - the second highest price paid for a property in Christchurch this year. PHOTO: GOOGLE

High-profile strip club boss James Samson has sold his sprawling Russley estate near Christchurch Airport for $6 million in a private off-market deal.

James Samson.

Once touted as New Zealand’s answer to the Playboy Mansion, the Russley Rd property was snapped up by a property developer.

The sale went through in August, OneRoof.co.nz revealed.

Samson, whose family built up the strip club chain Calendar Girls, told OneRoof: “Have been there 25 years ... got bored.”

The 600sq m home was owned by Samson’s mother, Vicki, though his businesses were all registered to the address.

He said the buyer planned to develop the 7493sq m site.

Records show the property was bought by SG Residential Property, whose director is Stacey Giles.

Calendar Girls, which operates R18 strip clubs in Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland and Queenstown, acquired the Russley Rd property in 2020 for an adult show, rebranding it the ‘Calendar Girls Mansion’.

Ten dancers moved into the house, and their daily lives were livestreamed for 12 weeks.

A group of dancers moved into the ‘Calendar Girls Mansion’, with their activities streamed live on the internet for 12 weeks. Photo: Supplied

Samson, who was sentenced to five years in prison on methamphetamine-related charges in 2004, has also been linked to a Viking-themed retreat in Kaiata near Greymouth, offering an off-grid experience with “barrel” accommodation pods.

Its website promotes it as “the ultimate retreat for battle-weary warriors” set in “an off-the-grid slice of Valhalla”.

Samson told Stuff in 2023 that he decided to build the retreat to keep his son out of trouble and to tap into the international visitor market.

At the time, he had submitted plans to develop a much larger lodge in the area.

Brenchley on Saint Barnabas Lane in Fendalton is the most expensive property ever sold in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

The $6m sale price for the Russley Rd property is the second-highest in Christchurch this year behind the $9.55m paid for a mansion on Saint Barnabas Lane in Fendalton.

The 110-year-old heritage home, known as Brenchley, sold within two weeks of hitting the market last month.

It was owned by prominent property developer Richard Peebles and his wife, Suzanne, who bought the property in 2015.