Deep Stream upgrade an exciting step forward

Train at the Deep Stream stop. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Sometimes it is the most subtle changes that make the biggest differences.

Dunedin Railways has launched a reimagined stop at Deep Stream on its Taieri Gorge journey — featuring a guided walk along its historic viaduct, and an extraordinary photo opportunity of the train crossing the structure.

Dunedin Railways general manager Rebekah Jenkins said it was "a key milestone" in the company’s transformation, offering tourist passengers a more immersive, interactive tourist-focused experience.

While Deep Stream has been featured as a limited stop in past years, she said the upgraded version was also part of Dunedin Railways’ broader investment in enhancing its signature journeys.

"This is an exciting step forward for Dunedin Railways.

"Deep Stream was a standout on the line before Covid-19, and this refreshed stop gives passengers the chance to reconnect with the landscape up close once again.

"It’s a subtle enhancement that makes a real difference to the experience."

She said the initiative reflected the company’s continued focus on investing in passenger experiences; strengthening the storytelling of the Taieri Gorge train tour, highlighting the engineering, history and landscapes; and increasing domestic and international tourist appeal.

The line passes through dramatic landscapes, hand-carved tunnels and towering viaducts — many over a century old — revealing parts of Central Otago that are only accessible by rail.

Ms Jenkins said the upgraded experience was part of a wider transformation that aimed to modernise the company, while continuing to celebrate its heritage roots.

"We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come — and how much opportunity lies ahead.

"The Deep Stream enhancement is just one example of how we’re evolving our journeys for today’s travellers, without losing what makes this railway special."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz