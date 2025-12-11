Savea wins top award as Otago volunteer honoured

Ardie Savea tonight claimed a remarkable trio of honours at the New Zealand Rugby Awards. Photo: Getty Images

Ardie Savea is the king again.

Savea tonight claimed a remarkable trio of honours at the New Zealand Rugby Awards.

The peerless 32-year-old loose forward, who reached 100 tests caps this year, claimed the supreme honour, the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial player of the year award, which he also won in 2019 and 2023.

Only Savea and the great Richie McCaw (2003, 2006, 2009, 2012) have won the award at least three times.

Savea was also named All Blacks player of the year, and his inspiring leadership for his new team, Moana Pasifika, led to him being crowned Super Rugby Pacific player of the year.

His efforts were highlighted by outgoing New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson.

‘‘Ardie has a level of consistency that is unmatched, and his three awards tonight demonstrate that,’’ Robinson said.

‘‘He keeps raising the bar for what’s possible on an individual level, and brings his inspirational leadership to every environment. He is massively respected domestically and internationally.’’

It was also a big night for the Strath Taieri club as one of its tireless workers, Jodi Taylor, was named volunteer of the year.

Her honour followed Alhambra-Union stalwart Cathy Charles winning the same award, named after New Zealand rugby forefather Charles Monro, in 2022.

Otherwise, Otago finalists were pipped to the post.

Halfback sensation Dylan Pledger missed out on the age grade player of the year award to brilliant Black Ferns winger Braxton Sorensen-McGee.

She was also named Black Ferns player of the year to go with her World Rugby women’s breakthrough player award.

The Otago Spirit missed out to the Blues for women’s team of the year, and Spirit coach Matt Direen was beaten by Blues coach Willie Walker for the women’s team coaching award.

Mark Brown, whose first year ended in Otago staging a fairytale run to the NPC final, watched Crusaders coach Rob Penney named men’s coach of the year, test whistleblower James

Doleman missed out on the referee award to Maggie Cogger-Orr, and boom Otago flanker Lucas Casey’s effort was usurped for try of the year by Westlake schoolboy Matt Fleming.

Highlanders first-five-in-waiting Josh Jacomb was named NPC player of the year for his exploits with Taranaki, and Black Ferns great Portia Woodman-Wickliffe claimed two awards,

the Super Rugby Aupiki player of the year and Tom French Memorial Māori player of the year.

Auckland loose forward Taufa Bason was named best Farah Palmer Cup player, and Poverty Bay flanker Keanu Taumata was the Heartland player of the year.

Black Ferns Sevens coach Cory Sweeney was named New Zealand coach of the year for a record sixth time, and Jorja Miller and Tone Ng Shiu won the sevens players of the year awards.

Other team awards were claimed by the Black Ferns Sevens (New Zealand team) and Crusaders (national men’s team), while Waimate was named club of the year.

The late Luke Crawford, former Māori All Blacks kaumatua, was posthumously honoured as the Steinlager Salver recipient.