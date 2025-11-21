Morgan gets nod for ABs 7s

Braxton Sorensen-McGee in action for New Zealand during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 in September. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Southland rookie Fletcher Morgan is in line to make his All Blacks Sevens debut.

Morgan has been named in the New Zealand men’s squad for the first two rounds of the world series in Dubai and Cape Town.

The talented winger won the Meads Cup with Thames Valley in 2024 before moving south, scoring twice in five games for the Stags this season.

He is comfortably one of the unheralded newcomers in the national sevens side, but bolters are not unusual as the shorter form goes hunting for hidden gems each year.

Diminutive Bay of Plenty winger Kele Lasaqa, cousin of Highlanders flanker Veveni, and former New Zealand under-20 halfback Riley Williams are the other debutants.

Tone Ng Shiu captains a squad missing Andrew Knewstubb and Xavier Tito-Harris, both of whom have joined the Highlanders, as well as Cody Vai (Blues) and Tepaea Cook-Savage (Chiefs).

The New Zealand men have been drawn in a tough pool for the season opener in Dubai on November 29-30, taking on traditional rivals Australia, Great Britain and Spain in Pool B.

The Black Ferns Sevens are bolstered by experienced players coming back from Rugby World Cup duties.

Star act Jorja Miller, Stacey Waaka, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane and Theresa Setefano have all switched back to sevens after dipping out of the World Cup at the semifinal stage.

They will be joined by the bright young thing of New Zealand rugby, Braxton Sorensen-McGee, the 19-year-old flyer who scored 11 tries at the World Cup and was named World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year.

Pouri-Lane will captain the Olympic champions in place of stalwart Sarah Hirini, who is on maternity leave, while Auckland Storm youngster Danii Mafoe makes her debut.

The Black Ferns Sevens join Fiji, France and the United States in Pool B in Dubai.

The Cape Town tournament follows on December 6-7.