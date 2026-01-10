Two dead and one missing in water incidents

Akaroa on Banks Peninsula. File photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Two people have died in the water on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services in the Bay of Plenty were called to an area off Poripori Road in Lower Kaimai, where a person had been taken out of the water.

CPR was carried out, but they couldn't be revived.

In the South Island, the Akaroa harbourmaster pulled a person from the water, but they also died.

Drummond Wharf was cordoned off, while emergency services worked at the scene and the death will be referred to the coroner.

Meanwhile, a swimmer is missing in the Waikato River.

Police say they were called to the area near Graham Island at Hamilton at about 3,30pm Saturday, after reports of a struggling swimmer being swept downstream.

Emergency services were searching the area.