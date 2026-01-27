Jill Rogers appointed Deputy Police Commissioner

Jill Rogers been acting in the role since Jevon McSkimming stood down last year. Photo: RNZ

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Jill Rogers has been provisionally appointed to the role on a full-time basis.

After the initial shock at Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming's resignation in May, one of the questions that emerged was who would replace him.

Then, in July Deputy Commissioner Tania Kura announced her retirement after 37 years in police, leaving both Deputy Commissioner roles vacant.

Mike Pannett was announced as the statutory deputy police commissioner in December.

Rogers, who was widely considered to be the frontrunner for the role, was announced as the other Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers also announced the appointment of Cassandra Anderson as the Chief of Staff.

Chambers said Rogers was "an outstanding leader of people, is strongly connected to the communities she has worked in, and has dealt with some particularly challenging operational matters".

He said Anderson had "extensive experience" working at Police since 2007, including as chief of staff to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush.

"She returned to Police last year after two years in a Tier 2 role as a deputy chief executive at Oranga Tamariki. She has a strong knowledge of the public sector environment and takes on a key role in the executive team."

Chambers said the appointments meant police began 2026 with a "stable and strong executive".

Superintendents Corrie Parnell, Jeanette Park and Tim Anderson will also begin as Assistant Commissioners from February 9.

"I have full confidence in my refreshed leadership. They bring the experience, competence and integrity that is needed to deliver on the priorities of Police.

"I know they will serve the frontline and staff of New Zealand Police and the communities of New Zealand well."

Chambers earlier announced the focus for 2026 was on the four priorities he outlined a year prior: core policing, supporting the frontline, leadership and accountability, and fiscal responsibility.

Specifically, he had set specific goals around service, safety and trust, including getting trust and confidence up from 69 percent to 80 percent.

The other benchmarks included getting satisfaction for services to 80 percent from its current 71 percent, a 15 percent rise in resolutions for retail crime, and a 15 percent reduction in violence in public places.

He also pointed to a 20 percent increase in Māori at police over the past five years.