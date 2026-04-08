Trainer 'pulled over' by horse knocked unconscious

Bruce Negus. Photo: HRNZ

A veteran Canterbury horse trainer is facing six weeks of light duties after being seriously injured at Addington Raceway.

Burnham trainer Bruce Negus was taking horses off a ramp at the Christchurch raceway on Easter Saturday when one of them "took fright and pulled me over".

Though he has no recollection of the accident, it was clear from his injuries that his head, knee and hand took the impact.

"I was knocked unconscious, cracked some ribs, got stitches in my head and I broke a finger."

Though banged up, he has since been cleared of any concussion symptoms and has had surgery on his hand.

Speaking from hospital, Negus told Harness News Desk he was feeling "pretty good".

"I'm lucky to be alive."

He was expecting to be discharged on Wednesday.

"There'll be no active work for me for six weeks," says Negus.

"(Wife) Colleen will do my share of the work."

It was Negus' second big accident in over four decades of training horses.

"I got kicked in the head 25-30 years ago."

Despite the weekend's dramas, the Negus stable will still line up six runners at Addington's seven-race midweek meeting on Wednesday - Didjshoutthebar and Foliejon Star (R1), Terry Webster (R2), The Seamstress and Sky News (R3) and Aradne (R4).

Negus also thanked the well-wishers who had been in contact over recent days and those who are helping out the team during his enforced lay-off.