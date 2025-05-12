Suspended top cop resigns

Jevon McSkimming. Photo: RNZ

One of the country's top police officers, suspended since December last year, has resigned.

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming had been on leave for four months following the suspension, pending a criminal investigation.

He is being investigated by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and the New Zealand Police.

The nature of the allegations against him cannot be reported.

Deputy Commissioners of Police are appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

In a statement, Police Minister Mark Mitchell today confirmed that Mr McSkimming had resigned - with immediate effect - before he could be dismissed.

“I can confirm a process had been under way for the Prime Minister to consider recommending the Governor-General immediately remove the Deputy Commissioner of Police from office,” Mr Mitchell said.

“I instructed the Public Service Commission to commence the process to remove Mr McSkimming from office after allegations of a very serious nature recently came to light, separate to the investigation that led to him being suspended.

“The Policing Act is very clear: A Deputy Commissioner of Police must be a ‘fit and proper’ person. They are rightly held to the highest standards of conduct and this new information called into serious question Mr McSkimming’s fitness for office.

“When Mr McSkimming was invited to respond to these allegations he chose to resign. Mr McSkimming’s resignation has confirmed my view that his continuation in the role was untenable."

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers today confirmed he had been advised of Mr McSkimming’s resignation.

“The criminal investigation will continue and is not affected by the resignation. I have no further comment at this stage."

- APL