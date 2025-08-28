Drunk woman who ran over mum avoids jail

The woman was sentenced in the Wellington High Court. Photo: RNZ

A Wellington woman who ran over her mother while driving drunk has avoided prison, instead being sentenced to 11 months' home detention.

In June, Tepaea Awatere pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing the death of her mother Vanessa Houpapa, 60, and injuring another person in Naenae in March this year.

The 25-year-old has also been disqualified from driving for two years.

Justice Grau told the High Court in Wellington today there had been an unusually high level of family support.

Awatere's brother and aunt read out their victim impact statements.

They asked the judge for leniency, saying the defendant was already facing a life sentence living with what she did.