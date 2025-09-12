High winds force change of route for protest

Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo: Wikimedia

Pro-Palestine protesters say they are abandoning their march across the Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow due to high winds, and have instead organised an alternative route.

The March for Humanity is demanding that the government impose immediate diplomatic and economic sanctions on Israel.

MetService forecast gusts of up to 70kmh across the Auckland Harbour Bridge at the time of the march.

Organisers said the high winds meant it would be too dangerous to walk across the bridge.

The protest will instead start at Aotea Square at 9.30am and make its way through the CBD before finishing at Victoria Park.

"People have travelled from across Aotearoa to join this historic protest, and tomorrow we will March for Humanity through the Auckland CBD - united in our call for the New Zealand Government to impose sanctions on Israel," said Aotearoa for Palestine spokesperson, Nadine Mortaja.

"Despite the route change, The March for Humanity will be the largest march for Palestine in New Zealand's history."

"And if the government fails to listen to the people tomorrow and uphold its duty to prevent and punish Israel's genocide on Gaza, we are still committed to marching over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

"That just won't be tomorrow."

Bianca Ranson, spokesperson for Kaiāwhina, said that "postponing the Harbour Bridge march is the only responsible course of action."

"We still expect thousands to turn out."

Almost a 1000 people have signed up have signed up to take part via Facebook.

The NZ Transport Agency previously confirmed that they would coordinate with Auckland Transport to provide real-time updates on any traffic disruption.

Police also noted they were liaising with the protest organisers.