'Unusually hot' for some, heavy rain to hit Fiordland

Unusually hot weather may be on the way, with MetService warning above-average temperatures are projected across much of the country for the coming days.

The forecaster said today that people across the motu could expect a "great deal of sunshine and dry weather", with the odd shower or thunderstorm for some places.

Christchurch, Tauranga and Masterton were predicted to be more than 4°C hotter than usual over the next two days, while Blenheim was due the largest increase of 7.5°C, bringing it to a projected 32°C on Friday.

In Southland, Invercargill was forecast to be 4.1°C hotter than usual tomorrow with occasional showers, while heavy rain and thunderstorms were expected to hit Fiordland from 2pm.

Many regions are expected to be more than 3C hotter than average. Graphic: MetService

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said people should keep an eye out for heat alerts and take extra precautions during the hottest parts of the day.

"As we head towards Friday and into the weekend we are looking at quite hot temperatures. It is summer, but some of the temperatures that we are expecting are looking on the high side."

The east coast of New Zealand was projected to be particularly hot and dry, especially in Hawke's Bay, Marlborough and Canterbury, Makgabutlane said.

"Definitely take extra care if you've got any plans to be outdoors during the daytime ... take those sun precautions. Wearing sunscreen and hats, sunglasses, drinking plenty of water."

Heavy rain watch for Fiordland

Despite the largely clear weather, some areas of of both islands were still due patches of rain and thunderstorms.

A front was also expected to move across areas of the lower South Island during the second half of tomorrow and early on Friday.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for western areas of Fiordland, about and north of Doubtful Sound, and Westland, south of Haast River, from 2pm tomorrow until 6am on Friday.

The amount of rain may approach warning criteria or possibly exceed them in localised areas, it advised. Thunderstorms were possible from tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile, a a severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay from 1pm until 9pm today.

Heading into the weekend, MetService was expecting a weather system bringing rain and strong winds to the South Island, eventually making its way up the country and reaching the North Island early next week.

- additional reporting Allied Media