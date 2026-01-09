Hastings set to be hottest spot, more heat alerts issued

Hastings is in for a scorcher, with MetService predicting it'll be the hottest spot in the country from today. Temperatures are forecast to top 30°C in many places around the country.

Heat alerts have been issued for Paihia, Russel, Whangārei, Whitianga, Tauranga, Whakatāne, Gisborne, Napier, Hastings and Masterton in the North Island and Motueka, Blenheim, Kaikōura and Christchurch in the South Island.

Heat alerts are issued when two consecutive days of higher than average temperatures are forecast.

Meteorologist Devlin Lynden said remnants from Australia's heatwave has arrived.

"The air mass that affected Australia earlier this week has moved over us, and we're expecting some pretty high temperatures as the day progresses."

Hastings could reach 34°C today, he said.

"But that's just the start of the story really, as we head into the weekend, those temperatures are going to remain high. Hastings again is looking like 30 on Saturday and perhaps as high as 37 on Sunday."

That could surpass last year's record high: Kawerau hit 35.6°C on December 7.

Eastern spots were often the warmest, Lynden said.

"That's because as that air mass moves over the country it dries out and just gives it that extra little bit of kick and heats things up even more."

He predicted a hot and muggy bedtime for most of the country, with higher than usual overnight temperatures.

Temperatures were expected to drop in the South Island on Sunday, and early next week in the North Island.

Gales for Canterbury, heavy rain on West Coast

The West Coast of the South Island would stay cooler, Lynden said.

"There's a good frontal system moving over particularly the South Island, and that's expected to bring quite a lot of rain to the West Coast."

Gales and heavy rain were forecast to hit the South Island this weekend as Fire and Emergency warned of an extreme fire danger for Canterbury and Marlborough.

Severe gales gusting up to 130km/h were predicted for Canterbury, about the High Country and near the foothills, from tomorrow night until Sunday night.

On the West Coast, up to 300mm of rain was forecast to hit the Westland ranges, about and north of Haast, with peak rates of 25mm to 35mm an hour on Sunday morning and early in the afternoon.

MetService has issued watches and warnings for most of the South Island.

Plea not to light fires

Fire and Emergency warned extreme heat came with heightened fire risk - particularly in Canterbury, Marlborough, Wairarapa, Hawke's Bay, Tairāwhiti and Northland.

"This weekend, many parts of the country will be experiencing elevated fire danger conditions, with temperatures expected to surpass 30 degrees in some locations, wind gusts of 30km/h at times, and low humidity," FENZ deputy chief executive Nick Pyatt said.

"These conditions are what we call a perfect storm for wildfire risk."

Fire and Emergency suspends all fire permits from midnight tonight for Canterbury as the region prepares for the mercury to soar.

Pyatt urged people not to light outdoor fires and to put off activities that could generate sparks including mowing the lawn and using power tools.