Health portal hackers remove info about data online

Manage My Health's CEO says the New Zealand company is also a victim of crime. Photo: RNZ

Hackers who say they have stolen data from New Zealand's biggest health portal app have removed information about the data online.

The ManageMyHealth portal is used by general practices to relay information and dispatch prescriptions.

The attack was reported to authorities in the early hours of New Year's Eve.

The hackers, known as 'Kazu', previously published samples of the leaked information.

Last night, Manage My Health was granted a High Court injunction preventing anyone from accessing or sharing the stolen data.

This morning, all posts referring to the Manage My Health hack have been removed from an account purporting to be used by the hacker.

Health Minister Simeon Brown has ordered an urgent review into the breach, telling RNZ it was not acceptable.

"I think it's a very serious breach. It's not just the large number of New Zealanders impacted - over 100,000 - but it's the nature of the information that has been breached.

"New Zealanders have a right to expect that their data, which is being held by entities, whether public or private, is being held to the highest of standards," he said.

"I think there's certainly lessons that need to be learned, I think it's pretty unacceptable what's happened to be honest. I think many New Zealanders will be very concerned about this. "

Manage My Health has said between 6% and 7% of the approximately 1.8 million registered users were affected.

In an interview with RNZ yesterday, Manage My Health chief executive Vino Ramayah said the company was also the victim of crime.

He said patients should trust the company "even though we have dropped the ball", and his own medical records were among those accessed.

A cyber security expert told RNZ yesterday that he could not see Manage My Health recovering from the breach.

"Look, this is a big hit on our reputation and I do not disagree with that observation," Ramayah said.

"But whether we can recover, we've got an excellent team, we've got an excellent product and we have served Kiwis for a very long time well.

"We're very confident that we can restore the confidence and we are doing the right thing to ensure that we put providers and patients ahead of our own interests."

Ramayah said he took full responsibility for what had happened.

"That's something for after the dust settles, whether I'm the current or continue to be the CEO.

"I'm not unprepared to step down if there's a better person who can do a better job than I did."