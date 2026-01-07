One in critical condition after motorcycle crash

One person is in a critical condition and State Highway 75 in Christchurch has been closed after a serious crash involving a motorcyclist.

The two-vehicle crash on Curletts Rd, which involved a car and a motorbike, was reported to emergency services about 11am on Wednesday, police said.

"Police are in attendance and the serious crash unit has been advised.

"One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area."