'Management speak mumbo jumbo': Hipkins responds to PM's speech

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has called the Prime Minister's State of the Nation address a "whole lot of management speak mumbo jumbo".

Christopher Luxon has delivered his first speech of the year, to the Auckland Business Chamber.

Luxon launched a defence of his government's progress and reform programme, and promised there would be no deviation from its plan should it win a second term.

He said National would continue with its savings programme at this year's Budget, and that there would be no "extravagant" election promises from National this election, saying any party that wanted to increase spending would need to increase borrowing or taxes.

Hipkins said Luxon's adddress had shown he had no vision and no plan for New Zealand's future.

Chris Hipkins has responded to Luxon's State of the Nation address. File photo: RNZ

"We need a vision. We need a plan for the future and it's clear only Labour can deliver that."

In terms of Labour's plans for the upcoming election, Hipkins said the party had plenty to talk about and would do so.

"Luxon should focus on delivering on the political promises that he made," Hipkins said, which he said included fixing the housing crisis and making healthcare more accessible.

"Things are getting harder for Kiwis not better."