Council votes for independent review into landslide

The six victims of the Mt Maunganui landslide - Måns Loke Bernhardsson, 20, Lisa Maclennan, 50, Susan Knowles, 71, Sharon Maccanico, 15, Max Furse-Kee, 15, and Jacqualine Wheeler, 71. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

Tauranga City Council has voted to commission an independent external review into the fatal Mount Maunganui landslide.

Six people died in the slip, and the police had finished their recovery efforts, with all the victims now recovered and identified.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale earlier said the council would arrange its own review into the slip, despite the fact the government was also likely to hold an inquiry.

In an emergency meeting held on Monday, councillors decided an independent external review would take place - opting for that instead of a "rapid internal assessment".

"This is very much around establishing the facts, understanding what happened, and . . . whether the actions of Tauranga City Council were appropriate in the circumstances," Drysdale said.

It was important any lessons would be delivered as soon as possible to protect the lives of residents and visitors, he said.

The council would now finalise the terms of reference, appoint the independent reviewer, and decide on the timeframe.

The option to do nothing was discounted "as it is not prudent governance to ignore an incident of this scale and the need to provide assurance, transparency, and organisational learning," the agenda document said.

A rapid internal assessment run by a senior staffer would be quicker and cheaper, but with weaker "perceived independence" given community expectations and scrutiny, it said.

An independent external review would be slower and more costly, but with greater public confidence, the paper said.

Tauranga mayor Mahé Drysdale speaking at the scene of the landslide. Photo: RNZ

Monday's meeting was held in "tragic circumstances", following events that had changed the city forever, Drysdale said.

"We've had a number of questions, and as governors, we need to answer those questions."

Councillors noted the fact the council owned the Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park meant there was inherent conflict.

That was cause enough for an independent Crown inquiry, Councillor Steve Morris said.

"But in the meantime we're responsible for the lives of nearly 170,000 people, so we've got to learn and implement any changes as soon as possible, because a future natural disaster isn't going to give us the courtesy for the Crown or its agencies to complete their inquiries."

Councillor Hemi Rolleston urged the council to balance haste and care.

Tauranga City Council chief executive Marty Grenfell said he fully supported an external review.

Public scrutiny had been growing following the landslip.

A camper who contacted emergency services on the morning of the landslide said she saw a local council representative drive through the campground and directly past three slips about two hours before the deadly landslide.

The council would not comment on that before any review took place, emergency controller Tom McEntyre said.

It was also revealed last week that geotechnical engineers told Tauranga City Council two decades ago buildings should not be allowed in the "runout" zones of potential landslides unless they had specially constructed protection like a retaining wall.