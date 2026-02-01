12-month prescriptions now available

File photo: Getty Images

Twelve-month prescriptions for long-term medications take effect from today.

Patients can now get a script for up to 12 months of medication - up from three - with their doctor's permission.

People with 12-month prescriptions will still need to collect their medication every three months, so the changes will not reduce their overall number of visits.

Pharmacists remain concerned. Some have previously told RNZ that explaining the changes, and getting used to a new system, will only add to their already heavy workload when staff are in short supply.

Gemma Perry-Waterhouse, who owns Sanders Pharmacy in Te Awamutu, said a shortage of pharmacists would make explaining the new system while keeping up with other responsibilities challenging.

"There has been a decline in the number of pharmacies in New Zealand, and there's a serious workforce issue. We don't have enough pharmacists.

"We are concerned about this rollout and how much time it will take to explain to all patients what to expect with 12-month scripts; the fact that it isn't for everyone, that their doctor needs to decide that.

"Be kind to your pharmacy if you're popping in to talk about a 12-month script and what to expect, because we're all under a lot of pressure at the moment."

In announcing the plan, Health Minister Simeon Brown said the previous system "creates unnecessary barriers for patients on stable, long-term medications like asthma inhalers, insulin for diabetes, and blood pressure tablets.

"It means added costs for patients and more paperwork for health professionals, taking time away from patients with more urgent or complex needs…

"It's a win-win for patients and the health system - fewer avoidable hospitalisations, better health outcomes and reduced long-term costs."