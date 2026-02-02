'Horrifying behaviour': Dirt bikers drove into oncoming traffic

A group of dirt bikers in South Auckland have put lives at risk after driving into oncoming traffic, over footpaths and across fields where children were playing, say police.

A number of emergency calls were made at about 3.45pm.

Police said the Eagle helicopter and dozens of staff were diverted to try and split the group up, while police also worked with local petrol stations in case the group attempted to refuel.

At one point, there were 40 bikers, police said.

Tāmaki Makaurau Duty Operations Manager Inspector Kerry Watson said police were asking for the public's help before someone was killed.

"We're asking for assistance from the public so we can locate these riders as soon as possible before they kill someone or themselves.

"There are no other words - it was horrifying behaviour, and to see riders speeding across sport fields where young kids are playing . . . you feel ill, because if something goes wrong, someone is going to be maimed or dead.

"We are combing through CCTV footage, frame by frame, to identify those who were involved in this display of stupidity, and when we find out who they are, we're going to have words."

She asked anyone with dashcam or CCTV imagery that may assist to get in touch.

A 25-year-old Ōtara man faces serious charges of reckless driving and aggravated failing to stop.

Inspector Watson said the 25-year-old's bike had been impounded, and anyone involved would also lose their bikes once caught.

"Losing your bike isn't the worst outcome when you consider that eventually someone is going to die riding like this, or they're going to kill an innocent person."

Anyone with information is asked to make a report at 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number P065318019.